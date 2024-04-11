Nigeria: Oluwo Turbans Chief Imam of Iwoland

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has turbaned Muhammed Thanni AbdulMumin Adedeji as the Chief Imam of Iwoland.

The turbaning took place yesterday at the Oluwo Palace Square, Iwo, Osun State.

It could be recalled that the immediate past Chief Imam died last week.

Meanwhile, the Otun Imam, Sheikh Muhammed Ashim Ejalonibu, also died about two months ago, a development that promoted Muhammed Thanni Adedeji to Otun and now to the substantive Chief Imam of Iwoland.

Muhammed Thanni Adedeji hails from Akinlewa's Compound, Molete Quarters, Iwo, Osun State.

Otun Adedeji is a master's degree holder (Islamic Studies) from University of Ilorin and a doctorate student of Al-Hikma University, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Speaking at the turbaning ceremony, Oluwo reiterated the Islamic uniqueness of Iwo as the only city where Islam was propagated by their monarch.

He charged the new imam to uphold the tenets of Islam and dedicate his pulpit to checkmating idolism and deism.

Also promoted was Sheikh Fatai Tella from Eketa Imam to Otun Imam; Alhaji Mudasiru Mutolib Akinlade and Alhaji Yusuf Akintunde Adiat Alaye who were turbaned as Mufasiru and Eketa Imam respectively.

Oluwo disclosed that the promotion and subsequent turbaning were consented to by the Shura committee subject to the final approval of the Oluwo.

Oba Akanbi called on all Muslims in Iwoland to drum support for the new leadership of the mosque.