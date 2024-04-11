Nigeria: Oluwo Turbans Chief Imam of Iwoland

10 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has turbaned Muhammed Thanni AbdulMumin Adedeji as the Chief Imam of Iwoland.

The turbaning took place yesterday at the Oluwo Palace Square, Iwo, Osun State.

It could be recalled that the immediate past Chief Imam died last week.

Meanwhile, the Otun Imam, Sheikh Muhammed Ashim Ejalonibu, also died about two months ago, a development that promoted Muhammed Thanni Adedeji to Otun and now to the substantive Chief Imam of Iwoland.

Muhammed Thanni Adedeji hails from Akinlewa's Compound, Molete Quarters, Iwo, Osun State.

Otun Adedeji is a master's degree holder (Islamic Studies) from University of Ilorin and a doctorate student of Al-Hikma University, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Speaking at the turbaning ceremony, Oluwo reiterated the Islamic uniqueness of Iwo as the only city where Islam was propagated by their monarch.

He charged the new imam to uphold the tenets of Islam and dedicate his pulpit to checkmating idolism and deism.

Also promoted was Sheikh Fatai Tella from Eketa Imam to Otun Imam; Alhaji Mudasiru Mutolib Akinlade and Alhaji Yusuf Akintunde Adiat Alaye who were turbaned as Mufasiru and Eketa Imam respectively.

Oluwo disclosed that the promotion and subsequent turbaning were consented to by the Shura committee subject to the final approval of the Oluwo.

Oba Akanbi called on all Muslims in Iwoland to drum support for the new leadership of the mosque.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.