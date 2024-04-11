Nigeria: Eid El-Fitr - Police Patrol Flashpoints in Ogun

The police command in Ogun State said that some parts of the state will witness increased roadblocks and patrol to checkmate any form of criminality during the Eid el-Fitr period.

The spokesman of the command, Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, said operatives had been deployed to man the praying grounds while collaborating with other security agencies to ensure safety of lives and property during the festive period.

The statement reads in part: "Policemen have been drafted to man critical flashpoints from the 8th of April, 2024, with heavy presence of security personnel conducting barricaded stop-and-search in areas like Kemta, Bamboo, Onigarri, Odeda, Long Bridge, Alapako, Ogunmakin, Foursquare and Straight Gate.

"Prayer grounds will witness deployment of specialised units which will man the gates. Explosive ordnance disposal, counter terrorism and mobile police will be visible at the praying grounds, all strategically placed to curb attacks and ward off criminals.

"Other security agencies, in collaboration with the Ogun State Police Command, will be on patrol of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, as well as the Sagamu Benin highway and Kara Long Bridge."