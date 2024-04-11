Nigeria: Plateau Assembly Crisis - Uncertainty Over Fate of 7 APC Lawmakers

There is an uncertainty over the fate of seven All Progressive Congress (APC) lawmakers in Plateau State who are yet to be sworn in by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Gabriel Dewan, Daily Trust reports.

Recall that Dewan, the lone member of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) in the Assembly, recently swore in nine out of the 16 APC and Labour Party lawmakers, ending a prolonged crisis that had plagued the house since last year. This crisis began with the sacking of 16 PDP lawmakers by the Appeal Court, followed by the declaration of the 15 APC members and one LP member as winners of the election in their stead.

When the Assembly reconvened in January after a two-month recess and the lawmakers were expected to be sworn in, the speaker said he was in receipt of two court injunctions stopping the swearing in of the lawmakers, especially as the sacked PDP lawmakers were also launching a fresh bid to reclaim their seats.

But following sustained pressure and behind-the-scenes politicking, Dewan decided to swear in nine out of the 16 APC and LP lawmakers, sparking a fresh round of controversy, with many questioning the criteria used by the speaker to select them.

Dewan defended his decision, stating that those sworn in (eight APC members and one LP member) had legitimately met the criteria for inauguration. He added that the remaining seven would be sworn in once they met the same criteria.

However, APC State Chairman Rufus Bature alleged that the nine lawmakers were sworn in under duress, claiming they were coerced into signing undated resignation forms. He stated that those who cooperated with these conditions were the ones sworn in, and their resignation would be enforced if they acted contrary to the conditions set.

Sources from the State House of Assembly also revealed that the nine lawmakers sworn in were already preparing to defect to the ruling PDP in the state as part of the conditions allegedly given to them before they were sworn in. According to the sources, arrangements are being made between Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the new lawmakers to facilitate their return to the PDP. This move is seen as an effort by the ruling PDP to gain control of the assembly after losing all its seats at the Court of Appeal.

Speaking with our reporter, one of the seven APC lawmakers still waiting to be sworn in, Daniel Naanlong, said he refused to sign the undated resignation form. He argued that they had fulfilled all the requirements given by the law.

Naanlong emphasized that the only requirements for inauguration are a certificate of return and an asset declaration form from the Code of Conduct Bureau, which all seven lawmakers possess.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have our certificate of return. Whatever the speaker says, he knows the truth. The law is very simple for the inauguration. There is no procedure or documentation apart from what the law says," Naanlong said.

When contacted, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Isa Madaki, who was one of the APC lawmakers sworn in last week, neither answered calls nor responded to an SMS from our correspondent regarding their possible defection to the PDP.

But reacting to the developments, Simon Domle, the Plateau South PDP Zonal Chairman, told Daily Trust that the PDP is aware of the lawmakers' intention to join their party, which they welcome. However, any decision regarding their move will be subject to discussion at the party level, he added.

Meanwhile, the acting state publicity secretary of the APC, Shittu Bamaiyi, insisted that, despite the speaker's claims, the seven APC lawmakers must be sworn in. Bamaiyi cited the judgment by the Court of Appeal in support of this position, arguing that nothing should stop the house from swearing them in.