Nigeria: Gov Yusuf Reappoints Sacked Adviser Who Threatened Tribunal Judges

10 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reappointed Yusuf Shuaibu Imam, popularly known as Ogan Boye, to serve in his previous capacity as Special Adviser on Youth and Sports.

This decision comes alongside the appointment of eight other individuals to various positions, including three other Special Advisers, an Executive Secretary, a Director General, a Managing Director, and two Deputy Managing Directors.

Ogan Boye was previously sacked from his position along with a commissioner in the cabinet, following threats made to the Elections Petition Tribunal Judges in the State and concerns about peaceful coexistence in the State. However, the Commissioner has been renominated by the Governor and recently confirmed by the State Assembly for reappointment.

The spokesperson for the governor, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, emphasized that Imam's appointment and that of the eight others he also announced take immediate effect and are part of the governor's efforts to place more capable hands in positions to lead Kano State to greater heights.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.