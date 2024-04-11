Nigeria: Coastal Road Project Threatens N246bn Landmark Resort

The popular Landmark Beach and Resort in Oniru Victoria Island has been penciled down for demolition for the construction of the 700km Lagos coastal rail.

The management of the beach and resort estimated at over $200m (N245 billion at N1,230/$ NAFEM rate) had called for the reversal to the original master plan of the project to spare the 1.5km stretch of the resort.

But last weekend, the Lagos government issued a one-week demolition notice to the resort management.

In a letter to the Chairman of the resort, Paul Onwuanibe and signed by the Deputy Director (Development Matters Department), Tpl Shomolu O., on behalf of the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the state government listed the sections of the property billed for demolition to include the Beach Resort, Kids and Bay Arena, Members Area, Lagos Beach Club, which fall within the Right of Way of the proposed road project by 50 meters.

The Landmark site is home to over 80 businesses and provides more than 4,000 direct jobs in addition to generating over N2 billion naira ($1.5 million) in annual tax revenue.

"Consequently, the affected portion shall be removed in overriding public interest, to pave way for the road construction project from seven (7) days of serving this notice.

"In view of the above, I am to request you to forward all documents supporting your ownership of the property to the Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau, Block 13 and 14, The Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Landmark Realty, a property development company managing the firm, however lamented the plan to have the road cut through its ecosystem, contrary to the initial plan.

In its 'Briefing note on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Construction and the preservation of tourism and hospitality businesses along the Coastal Right Of Way,' the company called for an in-depth consultation to safeguard the growth of tourism and hospitality Industry.

It stressed that the original construction plan for the road - as part of the West Africa coastal highway - was to go through the Water Corporation Road Median, which is still undeveloped.

It, therefore, expressed surprise that the plan was changed to now cut across its ecosystem "with over 80 businesses operating within" it.

It said, "Landmark acquired beachfront realty along the Water Corporation Road in 2007 and at the time, the original construction plan for the Road as part of the West Africa coastal highway was to go through the Water Corporation Road median, which to date remains undeveloped.

"The Landmark Group is now seeking the government's intervention in facilitating the rerouting of just about 1.5km out of the 700 km stretch of the Road to its original location on the Water Corporation Road median."

The company said it welcomed over 3 million visitors in 2023; " A significant number of which were from the diaspora or foreigners who came to enjoy 'Detty December' in what is arguably the premier leisure and tourism destination along the West African coastline".