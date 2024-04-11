Nigeria: Police Nab 2 for Impersonation

Men of the Maritime Police Command in Lagos State have arrested two men for impersonation and extortion.

The command's spokesperson, ASP Rowland Ehinmode, who confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, said the suspects were arrested on April 2, over alleged conspiracy and forgery of the command's officials and investigation documents.

He explained that, "They were arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Maritime Police Command that some containers were blocked with purported documents from the command contrary to the directive of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Maritime, Lagos, Mrs Rhoda Olofu.

"The AIG, on assumption of office in November, 2023, ordered the immediate release of all containers blocked or placed on line at the ports without cogent reasons.

"This was to give effect to the federal government's policy on ease of doing business at the country's seaports."

He further said that investigation revealed that the suspects impersonated police officers of the command and blocked more than 20 containers for the purpose of extorting money from the consignees and clearing agents. (NAN).