Nigeria: Kano - NDLEA Arrests 319, Seizes 4.7 Tonnes of Drugs

Men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State have arrested 319 suspects and seized 4.7 tonnes of illicit drugs,

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Abubakar Idris Ahmad, who disclosed that the arrests and seizures were between January and March, 2024, said the suspects were 14 females and 305 males.

He said the total drugs seized within the period under review included hemp, tramadol and other psychotropic substances.

He further said that during the months under review the command secured 33 convictions.

He added that, "We rehabilitated 26 drug addicts, processed 38 visa clearance and conducted 30 drug integrity tests for individuals and members of the emirate councils."