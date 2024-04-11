Nigeria: Kano - NDLEA Arrests 319, Seizes 4.7 Tonnes of Drugs

10 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano

Men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State have arrested 319 suspects and seized 4.7 tonnes of illicit drugs,

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Abubakar Idris Ahmad, who disclosed that the arrests and seizures were between January and March, 2024, said the suspects were 14 females and 305 males.

He said the total drugs seized within the period under review included hemp, tramadol and other psychotropic substances.

He further said that during the months under review the command secured 33 convictions.

He added that, "We rehabilitated 26 drug addicts, processed 38 visa clearance and conducted 30 drug integrity tests for individuals and members of the emirate councils."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.