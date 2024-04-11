Nigeria: Police Arrest 54 for Alleged Plot to Disrupt Kano Sallah Durbar

The police say the suspects wanted to disrupt the Eid celebrations at the palace of the Emir of Kano

The police say they arrested 54 suspected political thugs on Wednesday during the Eid celebration in Kano.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said in a statement that the suspects planned to disrupt a durbar traditionally held as the highlight of the celebration at the palace of the Emir of Kano.

"The Kano State Police Command has uncovered plots by some political thugs and enemies of the state planning to hide under political regalia and disrupt the Hawan Daushe Durbar Celebration slated to be held today (11th April 2024) evening at the Emir's Palace, Kofar Kudu, Kano.

"The joint security forces in the state are aware of these evil plans and have set all machinery in place to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Durbar activities and, the safety of all residents of the state as adequate deployment of manpower and equipment has been made to strategic locations in the state," Mr Kiyawa said.

The police spokesperson said those arrested in the alleged attempt to cause chaos during the Durbar celebration would face the consequences of their actions.

He warned that the Durbar celebration was not a political activity and should not be treated as such.

"The Kano State Police Command is, therefore, making it categorically clear that whoever under whatever guise attempts to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the state will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law. Their sponsors will also fish out and follow suit.

"Sallah Durbar is not a political activity, and any form of display of political parties' symbols such as billboards and posters are instruments of misinterpretation and ultimate breakdown of law and order. Politicians are advised to prevail on their supporters to see Sallah as a celebration of unity and tradition," Mr Kiyawa added.

Mr Kiyawa said the 54 suspects arrested on Wednesday would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations by the police.

"During the Hawan Eid Sallah Day, a total of fifty-four (54) suspected thugs were arrested and dangerous weapons and illicit drugs were recovered from them. The suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

"Members of the public should note that Kano State Police Command encourages continued collaboration and cooperation from all stakeholders to collectively build a safer and more secure environment for all and urges everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station," Mr Kiyawa said.