Mali Political Parties to Challenge Junta's Order Suspending Political Activities

Présidence de la République du Mali / Page Facebook
Colonel Assimi Goïta.
12 April 2024
Radio France Internationale

Political parties and civil society groups in Mali have rejected the suspension of political activities by the country's military rulers and plan to mount a legal challenge to the order from the junta which also banned media coverage of political parties.

In a declaration, parties and civil society groups said they were astonished by the decree issued Wednesday suspending all activities by political parties and groups, until further notice.

The signatories to the declaration called the decision a "serious violation... of democratic freedoms."

The junta justified suspending political activities in order to maintain public order, though the decree comes as political groups and civil society organisations have been pushing for the junta to organise elections, to return the country to civilian rule.

Mali has been under military rule since a first coup in 2020. In September the junta indefinitely postponed elections promised for February, citing technical reasons.

In an online post senior opposition politician Housseini Guindo called out "dictatorial drift" and said it was time for people "to resist this ignominy and initiate civil disobedience until the fall of the illegal and illegitimate regime".

On Thursday Mali's high authority for communication issued a statement calling on "all media (radio, television, written press and online) to halt broadcast and publication of the activities of political parties and the activities of a political nature of associations".

It did not indicate what would happen to media organisations that did not observe the ban.

The political parties and civil society groups said they would challenge the decree in court, and refuse to participate in any government activity, including ongoing national talks.

(with Reuters)

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.