Nigeria: Court Sentences Bobrisky to Six Months in Jail

The Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, to six months in custody over naira abuse.

The trial judge, Abimbola Awogboro, imposed the jail term on the social media influencer after earlier convicting him on 5 April.

The judge convicted Bobrisky after he pleaded guilty to the charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He ordered the convict's remand in EFCC custody pending sentencing.

The court initially fixed 9 April for sentencing, but had to postpone it till Friday due to the Eid-el-Fitr holiday that coincided with the earlier scheduled date.

Arraignment

EFCC had filed the charge, marked FHC/L/244c/2024, with four counts of naira abuse and two counts of alleged money laundering against Bobrisky.

But before it was read to the defendant, the prosecuting counsel, Sulaiman Sulaiman, prayed the court to strike out counts five and six concerning alleged money laundering and arraign Bobrisky on counts one to four.

"We have an agreement with the defendant which will lead us to withdraw counts 5 and 6. In this circumstance, we humbly urge the court to strike out counts 5 and 6. Leaving count 1 to 4 alive," Mr Sulaiman said.

Granting his prayer, the judge, Mr Awogboro, then struck out the two counts and ordered that the now four-count charge be read to the defendant.

Mr Awogboro then directed Bobrisky to unveil his face, which was covered with a black hijab. He complied.

Bobrisky pleaded guilty to each of the four counts.

"Yes, I am guilty," he said when the registrar asked if he understood the charge read to him.

Detention

The EFCC had on 4 April announced that it detained Bobrisky for abuse of naira.

The commission said it held Bobrisky at its zonal office in Lagos on Wednesday when he honoured an invitation for interrogation.

It added that it had invited the 31-year-old after a viral video clip showed her spraying and flaunting wads of new naira notes at the premiere of a movie, 'Ajakaju', on 24 March.

The movie was produced by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

Bobrisky volunteered a statement during the interrogation session by EFCC operatives, according to the commission's statement.

"Investigation also revealed that he had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times.

"Following the invitation by the Commission, he arrived at the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC in the morning of Wednesday, 4 April 2024 for interrogation and volunteered his statements," the statement by EFCC's Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, stated.

Bobrisky had been in the news in the last few weeks for his infamous 'Best Dressed Female' award at the 'Beast of Two World' premiere in Lagos and for his spat with Portable.

Charges

In the first count, Bobrisky is alleged to have tampered with N400,000 by spraying the same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on 24 March.The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

In count two, Bobrisky, between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu, is said to have tampered with another sum of N50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing.

In count three, Bobrisky, in December 2023, at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja, also sprayed and tampered with another sum of N20,000 while dancing.

Count four also accused Bobrisky of spraying and tampering with another sum of N20,000 while dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island.

