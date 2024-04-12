Liberia: China and Liberia Sign Over U.S.$5m for Lbs Expansion

The project includes constructing a new broadcasting building and a new broadcasting production system for LBS.

The Government of Liberia, through the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), and the People's Republic of China, through its Embassy in Liberia, have signed over US$5 million in agreements.

The US$5M agreement is a China Aid Project intended to refurbish and expand the Liberia Broadcasting System.

The official signing ceremony took place Wednesday, 10 April 2024, at the LBS compound. Before the agreement was signed, the engineering team from China and the delegate toured the facility and conducted a comprehensive assessment.

The signing ceremony brought together several distinguished guests, including Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah, LBS Director General Eugene L. Faghon, and the LBS Board of Directors and Management.

Representatives from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), other distinguished officials, and media representatives were also in attendance.

Giving a special remark following the signing ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu said that China is committed to supporting the people of Liberia.

The Chinese Envoy said he was extremely delighted to attend the tour of LBS and the signing ceremony of the Supplementary Agreement of Refurbishment and Expansion Project of LBS.

"This is [the] first time [I] came to LBS, and I am deeply impressed. I hope the future of LBS will improve under the new leadership team," he stated.

According to the Chinese envoy, the Implement Agreement of Refurbishment and Expansion Project of LBS was signed by the Chinese and Liberian governments in 2021.

He detailed that China and Liberia are good friends and good brothers, adding that under the guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, China will always adhere to sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith.

He noted that China and Liberia will jointly promote China-Liberia friendship and win-win cooperation, which has achieved fruitful results by docking the Belt and Road B&R Initiative(BRI) with the ARREST.

Mr. Yin added that the project totaled more than $5 million, mainly including construction of a new broadcasting building and a new broadcasting production system for LBS.

"The project aims to provide an outdoor broadcasting vehicle and a set of satellite transmission systems and maintain and upgrade the transmitter house, antenna feeder, and iron tower," he said.

"We are convinced that the project will significantly enhance LBS's capacity, efficiency, and influence."

The Chinese diplomat pointed out that not long ago, the advance group of the contractors had inspected the preparatory work for the project's implementation, hoping that the Liberian side would fulfill its obligations under the agreements as soon as possible and make all the preparations for the construction team's entry into the site.

For his part, LBS Director General Eugene L. Faghon extolled the People's Republic of China for its support and dedication.

"I want to thank the People's Republic of China for the support. This project will not just enhance our capacity but will also help the Liberian people know more about their government's functionaries, which is their right," said Mr. Fahngon.

"We will advance in frequency, staff, and audience," he concluded.