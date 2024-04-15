Nigeria: Chibok Girls - U.S. Pledges Support for Nigeria's Anti-Terrorism War, Victims' Families

14 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Sunday marks a decade of the mass abduction of 276 schoolgirls in Chibok in Borno State, North-east Nigeria, by Boko Haram terrorists.

The United States Government has pledged to support Nigeria's war against terrorism, as the country marks a decade of the mass abduction of 276 schoolgirls in Chibok in Borno State, North-east Nigeria, by Boko Haram terrorists.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, Aishah Gambari, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Ms Gambari said the U.S. would also support Nigeria's terrorism survivors and their families, saying that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership was built on a foundation of shared values and common goals.

According to her, the U.S. will continue to support Nigeria's efforts to combat terrorism, and to hold perpetrators of terrorist attacks accountable, as well as guarantee citizens' safety and well-being.

"The partnership between the United States and Nigeria is built on a foundation of shared values and common goals.

"We will continue to work together to promote peace, security, and stability in the region, and to support initiatives that foster education, economic growth, and human rights.

"As we mark one decade since this terrible act, we reaffirm our support for the survivors, their families, and all those affected by terrorism.

"The United States stands with Nigeria in its fight against extremism and its commitment to creating a safer, more prosperous future for all its people," Gambari said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on 14 April 2014, Boko Haram terrorists stormed Government Girls' Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno State, and abducted no fewer than 276 girls.

The girls were preparing for that year's Senior West African School Certificate Examination, and 10 years since then, while some of them were found, about 89 others have yet to return.

