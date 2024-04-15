Nigeria: NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians to Banned Soap

NAFDAC says the soap asked members of the public in possession of the soap to discontinue sale or use, and submit stock to its nearest office.

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has drawn Nigerians' attention to the ban on Dex Luxury Bar Soap (No 6 Mystic Flower), by European Union (EU).

The notification is contained in a public alert with No. 012/2024, signed by NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, a professor, and shared with journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

"The product does not comply with the cosmetic products regulation; it also contains Butyphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA), which is prohibited in cosmetic products due to its risk of harming the reproductive system.

"It also causes harm to the health of unborn children and may cause skin sensitisation.

"It is as a result of the defective nature of the product that the EU banned it.

"The products is not in NAFDAC database; importers, distributors, retailers and consumers are to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain," she said,

'Stop importation, sale and use'

Mrs Adeyeye called on marketers and consumers to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of the product, saying that product's authenticity and physical condition must be carefully checked.

She called on members of the public in possession of the product to discontinue sale or use, and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The NAFDAC boss advised healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspicion of adverse reaction or substandard and falsified regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

She also encouraged healthcare professionals and patients to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of the product, to the nearest NAFDAC office.

(NAN)