Nigerian Army Confirms Soldier's Murder of Woman in Enugu Barracks

The army said the soldier accused of the murder of the woman has been arrested.

The Nigerian army has confirmed the murder of a woman by a soldier in its barracks in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

Last week, there was a report that Muhammad Adamu, said to be a repentant Boko Haram member enlisted in the army through the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), allegedly murdered a woman at the Nigerian Army's 82 Division Barracks in the state.

The woman, Hauwakulu Tabra, was said to be Mr Adamu's girlfriend.

She was said to be pregnant for another man which angered the soldier.

Army speaks

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Sunday, the army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the development, saying Mr Adamu, a private in the army, had been arrested over the alleged murder.

Mr Nwachukwu, a major general, said Mr Adamu allegedly murdered the victim on Thursday night and that her corpse was discovered within the barracks premises on Friday.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the late Hauwakulu Tabra was actually murdered by the said soldier, who is presently in detention for further investigation to unravel the motive behind his actions," he said.

The army spokesperson however, refuted claims that Mr Adamu is a repented Boko Haram member.

"The Nigerian army has at no point in time, either in the past or present enlisted repentant Boko Haram members to its strength. However, considerations were given to the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East distinguished themselves morally and patriotically," he said.

"Such members of the CJTF must have also shown commitment, dedication and loyalty to the service and the nation."

Mr Nwachukwu said the army has extended its condolences to the family of the late Tabra.

The spokesperson also assured Nigerians that justice would be served in the matter as the army would not condone any "unprofessional conduct or indiscipline within its ranks."