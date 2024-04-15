South Africa: Heavy Rains and Winds Batter KwaZulu-Natal South Coast - South African News Briefs - April 15, 2024

Heavy Rains and Winds Batter KwaZulu-Natal South Coast

Torrential rain and gale-force winds slammed into KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Sunday night, causing widespread flooding, reports IOL. Margate and Uvongo were particularly hard hit. Emergency services are working tirelessly to address the situation. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) activated disaster response teams across affected municipalities. Residents were advised to seek shelter in community halls or public facilities, with evacuations prepared if necessary based on weather service warnings. Videos showed flooded homes, businesses, and motorists struggling on waterlogged roads. Cogta will provide an update once they receive reports from deployed teams.

AKA's Inquest Postponed Amid Explosive New Allegations in Anele's Death

The upcoming book "When Love Kills" by Melinda Ferguson contains interviews with insiders and allegations regarding Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' involvement in the death of his fiancée, Anele Tembe, reports Nicki Gules in an exclusive News24 report. Tembe's father, Moses, expresses regret for not intervening more in their volatile relationship, characterized by drug and alcohol abuse, intense jealousy, and violence. The book quotes eyewitness Rob Stefanutto, who describes hearing a woman's blood-curdling screams before hearing a loud bang, suggesting a possible altercation between the couple. Forbes' behavior after Tembe's fall, such as ordering tequila instead of attempting to help her, is scrutinized. The book also discusses the aftermath of Tembe's death, including the delayed inquest and Forbes' subsequent murder. Moses explains how he faced allegations on social media and encountered challenges attending Forbes' funeral.

Electricity Minister Ramokgopa Safe After Vehicle Accident

Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is reportedly in good condition following a vehicle crash on Sunday while traveling from North West to Gauteng, reports IOL. The incident involved the minister's car, which was carrying him and two protectors, and another vehicle. All individuals involved in the accident received prompt medical attention, and the minister was discharged after a thorough examination without needing hospital admission. Ramokgopa expressed his best wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured in the crash. Earlier this month, former president Jacob Zuma was also involved in a crash with a suspected drunk motorist, who has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

