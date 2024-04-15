Nigeria: Betta Edu, Sadiya Farouq, Others Not Yet Cleared of Alleged Fraud - EFCC

EFCC clarified in a statement on Sunday that it "has not cleared anyone allegedly involved in the fraud at the humanitarian ministry.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has not absolved any of the suspects facing investigations over allegations of corruption perpetrated at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The anti-corruption agency clarified in a statement on Sunday that it "has not cleared anyone allegedly involved in the fraud."

"Investigations are ongoing and advancing steadily. The public is enjoined to ignore any claim to the contrary," the statement by EFCC's Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, read in part.

The suspended minister of the ministry, Betta Edu, and her predecessor, Sadiya Farouq, are among key serving and former officials that EFCC has interrogated with respect to the allegations.

Both of them are being investigated by the over alleged misappropriation of multi-billion naira social welfare funds meant for vulnerable Nigerians.

Ms Farouq served in former President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. EFCC in January quizzed her over allegations of corruption in the handling of N37.1 billion social intervention funds during her tenure.

After months of investigations into the malfeasance by the anti-graft agency without any any public information about its outcome, speculations became rife that Ms Edu and Ms Farouq might have been cleared or the matter swept under the carpet.

Both have also separately claimed through their lawyers that the commission have found nothing against them.

The latest of such endeavours was a letter by Ms Edu's lawyer to the BBC, insisting on her innocence and warning against defaming her.

Ongoing discreet investigations

But EFCC said it has extended its ongoing discreet investigations to other fraudulent dealings involving the humanitarian ministry and its past and former officials.

It said it had linked "several interdicted and suspended officials of the Ministry" to the alleged fraud.

"Discreet investigations by the EFCC have opened other fraudulent dealings involving Covid -19 funds, the World Bank loan, Abacha recovered loot released to the Ministry by the Federal Government to execute its poverty alleviation mandate.

"Investigations have also linked several interdicted and suspended officials of the Ministry to the alleged financial malfeasance," the statement said.

It added that beyond individuals, banks and their managing directors are also being investigated for the alleged crimes.

The statement said, "It is instructive to stress that the Commission's investigations are not about individuals. The EFCC is investigating a system and intricate web of fraudulent practices.

"Banks involved in the alleged fraud are being investigated. Managing Directors of the indicted banks have made useful statements to investigators digging into the infractions.

"Those found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly."

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported the scandal including the approval of payment of hundreds of millions of naira into private accounts of civil servants.

Mrs Edu has come under criticism from Nigerians for ordering the transfer of N585.2 million into the private bank account of a civil servant, who is the accountant in charge of grants for Vulnerable Nigerians.

The minister had issued a memo to the Accountant General of the Federation in December 2023 ordering the said amount to be paid into the civil servant's private bank account.

The transfer violates statutory provisions of Nigeria's Financial Regulations 2009, which are meant to prevent fraud and other forms of corruption.

In addition, the EFCC is probing the suspended National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu, regarding alleged N37.1billion fraud in the ministry.

Mr Tinubu equally suspended the social welfare programme following issues of financial misappropriation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has noticed the rising tide of commentaries, opinions, assumptions and insinuations concerning its progressive investigations into the alleged financial misappropriation in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

At the outset of investigations, past and suspended officials of the Humanitarian Ministry were invited by the Commission and investigations into the alleged fraud involving them have yielded the recovery of N32.7billion and $445,000 so far.

Discreet investigations by the EFCC have opened other fraudulent dealings involving Covid -19 funds, the World Bank loan, Abacha recovered loot released to the Ministry by the Federal Government to execute its poverty alleviation mandate. Investigations have also linked several interdicted and suspended officials of the Ministry to the alleged financial malfeasance.

It is instructive to stress that the Commission's investigations are not about individuals. The EFCC is investigating a system and intricate web of fraudulent practices. Banks involved in the alleged fraud are being investigated. Managing Directors of the indicted banks have made useful statements to investigators digging into the infractions. Those found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly. Additionally, the EFCC has not cleared anyone allegedly involved in the fraud. Investigations are ongoing and advancing steadily. The public is enjoined to ignore any claim to the contrary.

