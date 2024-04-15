Nigeria: Terrorists Release Zamfara University Students Seven Months After Abduction

The released students spent over 200 days in the terrorists' camp following their abduction last September.

Terrorists on Sunday released two more of the 21 students they kidnapped in September at the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State, North-west Nigeria.

The released students were handed over to security agents in Abuja. Earlier last month, nine of the female students had been released after 178 days in captivity.

One of the parents of the abducted students confirmed the release of her daughter to DW Hausa Service late Sunday. She said her daughter called her and informed her that she was being moved to Gusau, the state capital.

The released students spent over 200 days in the terrorists' camp following their abduction in September at their off-campus hostel in Sabon Gida, a community adjacent to the university campus in the state capital.

Some of the victims were rescued by security officials a few hours after their abduction. It was not immediately clear whether more or how many of the students are still being held by the terrorists.

It appears as if the terrorists are releasing the captives piecemeal after receiving ransoms on them.

The Zamfara State government is yet to speak on the latest release of the students.

The spokesperson for the Federal University, Gusau, Umar Usman, said he was yet to be briefed about the development when our reporter asked for his comments.