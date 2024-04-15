Nigeria: Jgiyc 2024 - Conac FC Wallop Shepsy FC in Abuja

The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Football Club (CONAC FC) defeated Shepsy FC 5-1 as part of activities of the 2024 Joshua Generation International Youth Conference (JGIYC)

The game played at the MKO Abiola National Stadium saw Shepsy FC opening the scoring to the shock of the audience.

As the game went on, the hosts took the initiative and took control of the game to run away with a convincing 5-1 victory.

Speaking after the game, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev'd Dr Henry Ndukuba praised the team for their win.

"It was a good game and we are proud to see how good they are. We are believing God to make this team a talking point in the country and beyond," he said.

Similarly, the coordinating Bishop of CONAC FC, Rt. Revd. Dr Olusola Akanbi who is the bishop of Offa Diocese and a footballer himself said the dream is to showcase the team to the international community and see their dreams coming to reality.

"They played very well and it is a good test. This is not the first game they are playing, they played against Nasarawa United recently. We are believing they will play top friendly matches so that they can keep in shape and we are doing everything within our power to expose them outside Nigeria. Hopefully before the end of this year, we expect some of our members coming from abroad to see how some of them can play outside Nigeria and see their dreams come to pass," he said.

CONAC FC is an offshoot of the Joshua Generation International Youth Conference which is an annual youth conference for all young persons who want to discover their purpose and take up the mountain of influence being organized by the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion.