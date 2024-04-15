Nigeria: Rubicon Turf Set for 2024 Polo Tournament

Nigerian polo buffs are upbeat for another exciting moment in the nation's capital city as the preparations are on by the Rubicon Polo & Turf Club to host an international tournament for the year 2024.

Proprietor of the Rubicon Turf Club, Distinguished Senator Hadi Sirika who hinted that the polo farm would host a major tournament this year in Abuja said the event would basically be a medium and Low-goal event that seeks to give Nigerian upcoming polo players to develop and hone their skills.

Senator Sirika was speaking to the media at the Guards Polo Resort in Abuja shortly after leading his Rubicon team to clinch the Presidential Cup during the finals of the 2023 Abuja Carnival Polo Tournament that featured over twenty teams from across the country.

The nail-biting final match pitted defending champions, Jos Malcomines against Rubicon that have won the event more than twice, which was witnessed by a capacity crowd that included the Special Guest of Honour, The Sultan of Sokoto, ended 7-7 after extra chukka.

To separate the winner, Minister of Youths, Jamila Ibrahim had to step in with a toss that fell in favour of Rubicon to the admiration of their Patron who described the final game as equally contested. Rubicon also won the Argentine Ambassador's Cup at the fiesta.

Polo Royals checks reveal that the 2024 Rubicon polo tournament which would be the second since the expansive resort was open to equestrian activities may be expanded to include high-goal teams with professionals from Europe, Argentina and South Africa participating.

"Yes we are looking to host a major tournament this year and we have started meeting to see the scope of the event that may last over a week at the Resort where facilities are being updated ahead of the event," the Organizing committee official hinted.