Nigeria: I Divorced Kaka Because He Was Too Nice, Says Ex-Wife

Caroline Celico, former wife of soccer legend Kaka, has opened up about the real reason behind their divorce.

Contrary to popular speculation of betrayal or scandal, Celico shocks fans by disclosing that Kaka's flawlessness was the root cause.

"He never betrayed me, he treated me well, he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy, something was missing. The problem was, he was too perfect for me," Celico revealed.

The Brazilian model and entrepreneur, who was married to Kaka for several years before their split, expressed that Kaka's impeccable nature created an unexpected void in their relationship.

"I couldn't keep up with his perfection. It made me question myself constantly," she confessed, offering a rare glimpse into the challenges of their seemingly flawless union.

In 2019, Kaka announced his engagement to Brazilian model Carolina Dias. On the other hand, Caroline married Eduardo Scarpa Juliao in 2021.

Former Brazilian World Cup champion Kaka announced his retirement in 2017. "I am preparing to continue in football and to have a different role, but I will no longer be a professional player, an athlete," he told Globo television then.

"I would like to take part in a club in a role more like, a manager, a sporting director, someone between the field and the club."

On his X feed, the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner, who was part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning team, posted a prayer.

"Father, It was much more than I could ever imagined. Thank you! I'm now ready for the next journey. In Jesus name. Amen."