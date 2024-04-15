Liberia: Information Minister Defends Assets Recovery Process

15 April 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah has underscored the government's unwavering commitment to the asset's recovery process, dismissing suggestions that it resembles a witch hunt.

Speaking during the Ministry's recent regular briefing in Monrovia, Minister Piah addressed concerns that some political figures in the country were misconstruing the efforts to recover stolen government assets.

According to him, they know that it appears to be some kind of fight between the opposition and the government, but their approaches to retrieving the government's stolen assets remain unbending, and they will do everything in their power to retain those assets.

"We are resolute in our pursuit to recover stolen government assets. This is not a witch hunt, as some quarters have suggested. Our approach is steadfast," Minister Piah affirmed.

Acknowledging the perception of a political rift surrounding the assets recovery endeavors, Minister Piah emphasized the importance of accountability in governance.

He stated, "Our fight for accountability, whether through asset recovery or establishing a war crimes court, is integral to our nation's progress."

"These efforts are interconnected; we cannot prioritize one over the other," he explained.

Despite challenges and criticism, Minister Piah assured the public of the government's steadfastness in ensuring the success of the asset recovery process.

"Regardless of the obstacles we face, our resolve remains unyielding. We will continue to pursue what is right for our country," he stated.

In conclusion, Minister Piah reaffirmed the government's commitment to its rescue mandate, citing President Boakai's leadership as a guiding principle.

"President Boakai's administration is dedicated to the rescue mission. Every action we take, including the comprehensive audit and accountability measures across all government entities, is with the intent of advancing this cause," he said.

