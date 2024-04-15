Nigeria: Avoid Corrupt Politicians, Governor Nwifuru Advises New Supreme Court Judge

The judge was inaugurated alongside 10 other justices to the Supreme Court bench in February.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has advised a newly appointed Justice of the Supreme Court, Obande Ogbuinya, to be mindful of corrupt politicians in discharging his duty.

Mr Nwifuru gave the advice on Sunday at Umuogudu-Akpu Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, during a thanksgiving mass organised by Mr Ogbuinya to mark his elevation to the Supreme Court bench.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Ogbuinya was inaugurated alongside 10 other justices to the Supreme Court bench in February.

"I charge you, the newly elevated Justice Ogbuinya, to steer clear of corrupt politicians.

"Let us allow the judges to do their work. Let us strive to make our judges comfortable and truly independent. Don't allow the politicians to destroy you," the governor said.

Mr Nwifuru, however, commended the nation's judiciary for living up to its calling as the last hope of the common man.

He called for adequate funding of the judiciary for an improved justice delivery system.

According to him, unless there is an adequate and increased funding of the judiciary, dispensation of justice will be adversely affected .

"There is a need for increased remuneration of the judges for effective justice delivery," he said.

In his response, Mr Ogbuinya thanked the governor for celebrating with him and promised to be more dedicated in promoting the nation's judicial system.

The event was attended by the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, while the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah was represented by his deputy Ifeanyi Ossai. (NAN)