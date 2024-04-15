Nigeria: Avoid Corrupt Politicians, Governor Nwifuru Advises New Supreme Court Judge

15 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The judge was inaugurated alongside 10 other justices to the Supreme Court bench in February.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has advised a newly appointed Justice of the Supreme Court, Obande Ogbuinya, to be mindful of corrupt politicians in discharging his duty.

Mr Nwifuru gave the advice on Sunday at Umuogudu-Akpu Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, during a thanksgiving mass organised by Mr Ogbuinya to mark his elevation to the Supreme Court bench.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Ogbuinya was inaugurated alongside 10 other justices to the Supreme Court bench in February.

"I charge you, the newly elevated Justice Ogbuinya, to steer clear of corrupt politicians.

"Let us allow the judges to do their work. Let us strive to make our judges comfortable and truly independent. Don't allow the politicians to destroy you," the governor said.

Mr Nwifuru, however, commended the nation's judiciary for living up to its calling as the last hope of the common man.

He called for adequate funding of the judiciary for an improved justice delivery system.

According to him, unless there is an adequate and increased funding of the judiciary, dispensation of justice will be adversely affected .

"There is a need for increased remuneration of the judges for effective justice delivery," he said.

In his response, Mr Ogbuinya thanked the governor for celebrating with him and promised to be more dedicated in promoting the nation's judicial system.

The event was attended by the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, while the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah was represented by his deputy Ifeanyi Ossai. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.