Liberia: Fire Ravages Speaker Koffa's Home

The home of the Speaker of the 55th House of Representatives, Jonathan F. Koffa, was ravaged by a devastating fire incident late Sunday evening.

Up to press time, there was no official statement from authorities concerning the cause of the fire.

However, according to an eyewitness, the fire was first noticed from the roof of the Speaker's exotic mansion in the Rehab Community in Paynesville City.

"When we saw the fire popping on top of the house, we told the security that the Speaker's house was catching fire, but they overlooked it. After a few minutes, the fire started blazing on top of the house," an eyewitness explained.

However, an emergency call was placed to the Liberia Fire Service, which came with immediate effect to begin fighting the fire.

However due to the fierceness of the fire, the LFS could not easily handle the situation, so an emergency call was also placed to the LPRC fire service who also came and helped to quench the fire.

Additionally, speaker Koffa's home was barricaded with armed men who prohibited people who do not live within his home from entering.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties from the fire incident.