Liberia: Why Pres. Boakai Asked the CBL Governor Not to Attend the Springs Meeting

Monrovia — The Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Alloysius Tarlue, will not be attending this year's World Bank Spring Meeting, due to a request from President Joseph Boakai that he remain in Liberia to assist with the ongoing IMF-approved forensic audit of the Bank.

This year's Spring Meeting runs from April 15 to April 20 in Washington, the United States.

The President's directive followed a request from Governor Tarlue seeking approval from the President for the travel of him along with Mr. James B. Dennis, a Board member, Madam Nyemadi Pearson, Deputy Governor for Operations, and Mr. Musa Dukuly, Deputy Governor for Economic Policy.

"The President has given approval for members of the delegation, but given the ongoing forensic audit endorsed by the International Monetary Fund and the Government audit commissioned by the General Auditing Commission at the Central Bank, the President directs that you stay in the country," stated the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester Grigsby, in a communication to the Governor.

It can be recalled that in February, President Boakai had ordered the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct an audit on the Central Bank of Liberia. The scope of the audit covers from 2018 to 2023 as part of his administration's transparency drive.

Executive Mansion sources familiar with the development informed FrontPageAfrica that the President's decision to ask Governor Tarlue not to attend the Spring Meeting is due to the near completion of the forensic audit, which might necessitate the Governor being present to provide some clarity to the President.

The World Bank Group/International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings are a gathering of central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations, and academics. The meetings are a chance to discuss progress on the work of the institutions and drive changes in how the World Bank and IMF evolve.