Liberia: Boakai, Kemayah, and Morgan Lead Baptist Compact Reconciliation and Unification Drive

Monrovia — In an effort to foster unity and progress within the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Education Convention (LBMEC), Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr. has appointed His Excellency Deacon Joseph N. Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, take the helm as Chairman of the Elders Council. He is assisted by former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dee-Maxwell S. Kemeyah and Judge Mappy Morgan as co-chairs.

The appointment, effective immediately, sees the newly formed council, consisting of esteemed members from various regions and institutions within the LBMEC, aims to address critical issues such as reconciliation, reunification, restructuring, and revival.

"I am pleased to appoint such dedicated individuals to lead our efforts towards a stronger, more unified convention," Reverend Dr. Sak a B. Reeves, Jr., expressed in his announcement.

A copy of the comuniction sent to Amb. Kemayah and Judge Morgan reads: "After having searched very carefully within the Compact, I am pleased to inform you that I could not find any better servant to continue to lead our Reconciliation and Reunification efforts than you. Therefore, it is to this end that I am honored to appoint you Co-Vice National Chairperson of the Independent Elders Council of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Education Convention, Inc. Your appointment takes immediate effect."

The council's mandate, as outlined in its Terms of Reference, includes investigating the meaning and requirements of reconciliation and reunification within the Baptist compact. It will also focus on establishing the tenets for a Special Standing Committee and addressing challenges such as tribalism, regionalism, and sectarianism.

Members of the council represent a diverse cross-section of the Baptist community in Liberia, including prominent figures from government, judiciary, and religious institutions. Their collective expertise and dedication to the mission of LBMEC are expected to drive tangible progress in the coming months.

The appointment of such influential leaders underscores the commitment of the LBMEC to address internal challenges and forge a path towards a revitalized and unified Baptist community in Liberia.

As the council begins its work guided by the principles of reconciliation and cooperation, stakeholders are hopeful that this initiative will lead to a renewed sense of purpose and solidarity within the LBMEC.