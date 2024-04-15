Nigeria: Missing Anambra LP Guber Candidate's Wife Cries Out

Mrs Eucharia Agbasimalo, wife of the abducted Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate during the 2021 Anambra State governorship election, Obiora Agbasimalo, has cried out for help.

She said the suspecst behind her husband's mysterious disappearance were now being given Very Important Person (VIP's) treatment.

In her open letter to the correctional centre, Nnewi Anambra State, she alleged that the two suspects (names withheld) who were arrested in connection with the kidnap of her husband, were always online on social media.

She said, "While I was testifying before the court as 1st prosecution witness, PW1, I observed that the two suspects were always boasting that they had the backing of the 'powers that be' and that they would be released without any hassle."

Eucharia therefore appealed to the authorities to take necessary action, and ensure that officials of the correctional centre are not being compromised.

The two suspects were members of Obiora Agbasimalo's campaign team when he was kidnapped and they are currently standing trial at Ihiala High Court sitting at Nnewi.

Agbasimalo, was kidnapped on September 18, 2021 during his governorship campaign at Lilu in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State. He was on his way to Azia community to honour an invitation for a ceremony. Since his kidnap, his whereabouts have remained unknown.