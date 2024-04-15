Nigeria: Missing Anambra LP Guber Candidate's Wife Cries Out

15 April 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Sunday Isuwa

Mrs Eucharia Agbasimalo, wife of the abducted Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate during the 2021 Anambra State governorship election, Obiora Agbasimalo, has cried out for help.

She said the suspecst behind her husband's mysterious disappearance were now being given Very Important Person (VIP's) treatment.

In her open letter to the correctional centre, Nnewi Anambra State, she alleged that the two suspects (names withheld) who were arrested in connection with the kidnap of her husband, were always online on social media.

She said, "While I was testifying before the court as 1st prosecution witness, PW1, I observed that the two suspects were always boasting that they had the backing of the 'powers that be' and that they would be released without any hassle."

Eucharia therefore appealed to the authorities to take necessary action, and ensure that officials of the correctional centre are not being compromised.

The two suspects were members of Obiora Agbasimalo's campaign team when he was kidnapped and they are currently standing trial at Ihiala High Court sitting at Nnewi.

Agbasimalo, was kidnapped on September 18, 2021 during his governorship campaign at Lilu in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State. He was on his way to Azia community to honour an invitation for a ceremony. Since his kidnap, his whereabouts have remained unknown.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.