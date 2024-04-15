Nigerian-Canadians to Host Town Hall With Peter Obi

The Coalition of Nigerian Canadian Interest Groups (CONCIG), a network of Nigerian Canadian socio-economic and good governance organisations, is set to host a town hall meeting featuring Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The event, scheduled for Friday, May 3, 2024, will bring together Nigerian and Canadian political stakeholders to discuss issues of good governance, accountability, and collaboration between the two countries.

According to the coalition lead, Vwede J. Obahor, the town hall is part of CONCIG's efforts to "initiate collaborations between the Canadian and Nigerian political stakeholders" and "advocate for good governance in Nigeria and Canada as well as the globe."

Obahor said as Nigerians residing in Canada, the coalition wants to contribute to nation-building in both countries by facilitating discussions and relationships between key players.

The event will feature other invited guests, including former gubernatorial Labour Party aspirant Bassey Osagie. Peter Obi will be speaking on the themes of "Capacity Building and Inclusiveness in Governance."

The coalition's coordinator, Fabian N. Nwaoha, explained that the town hall aims to "build an alliance that will be beneficial to Nigeria and Canada" by engaging Nigerians in the diaspora and Canadian government officials.

The organisers have expressed excitement about the level of interest the event has generated among Nigerians and friends of Nigeria across Canada and abroad.

The communications lead, Peacevalentine Ojika, said the coalition has been working hard to ensure a successful event that will contribute to charting a positive path for both countries.