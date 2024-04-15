Nigeria: PDP Chair - I've Not Joined Race Yet - Ombugadu

Former governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) David Emmanuel Ombugadu, said he has not succumbed yet to the calls to run for the position of national chairman of the PDP.

A group had last week campaigned for him to join the race, following calls for a national chairman from the North Central to assume the position as initially planned by the party.

While the acting PDP national chairman, Ambassador Illiya Damagum is from Yobe (North East), Ombugadu is from Nasarawa State in North Central.

But in a statement Ombugadu, who confirmed various groups and well-meaning members of PDP intensified a call on him to be given responsibility by the party at the national level, said he was yet to make a decision.

He noted that he is humbled by the calls which were based on his antecedents, especially with the "worthy attestations from the good people of Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/ Wamba Federal Constituency whom I represented between 2011-2019 and the very positive impacts of our keen pursuit of the gubernatorial ticket of Nasarawa state in 2019 and 2023 remain very relevant."

He added "In view of the fact that I have a lot to offer and have always responded to clarion calls by our people to serve in different capacities, I'll like to inform the general public that though my hat is not in the ring, I have heard your voices loud and clear but I have not succumbed yet to the calls to run for the position of National Chairman of our party.

"Please do not feel disappointed but let me restate that when duty calls for me to undertake any other assignment for our party, I will not hesitate to serve; suffice to say that I remain loyal to our party and its leadership at all levels.

"As things stand, I want to thank our leaders and party loyalists who endorsed the various calls and would urge them to keep hope alive because surely, a better future awaits our party's current challenges. I am firmly convinced that with our unity of purpose, God Almighty will grant us good direction and eventual triumph.

"In conclusion, I want to once again salute the contributions of the BOT, NWC, NEC, state governors and state chapters, LGA and ward level members as well as all exco members of the PDP across the nation, especially the Nasarawa state PDP for consistently standing with us with such remarkable focus towards achieving victory," he said.

The former governorship candidate said even political foes know that the PDP is an organic, organised, and structured political party that believes in the principle of federal character, justice, equity, and fairness in Nigeria.