Egypt: Environment Ministry Updates On Gas Tanker Stranded in Gulf of Aqaba

Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, has confirmed the ongoing monitoring of the stranded Liberian gas tanker that grounded at the Gulf of Aqaba entrance last Friday. This update comes through the relevant investigative authorities. Following its safe departure from the stranding site towards the reservation area in the Gulf of Aqaba under the supervision of the South Sinai Natural Reserves Department and reservation authorities, no gas or fuel leaks or pollution incidents have been reported.

Dr. Yasmine Fouad, tirelessly overseeing the technical, legal, and environmental procedures and inspections post-accident, continues to track developments since the gas tanker's departure from the stranding site. Specialized teams from the South Sinai Natural Reserves Department, under the ministry's nature protection sector supervision, are currently evaluating the potential damage to coral reefs caused by the ship's grounding.

The Minister of Environment commended the dedication and involvement of all stakeholders since the incident's detection, emphasizing their collective awareness of the region's significance, particularly Sharm El-Sheikh. The importance of the city's natural resources, including its unique coral reefs, as vital components of Egypt's ecotourism industry, underscores the need for safeguarding and sustainable development efforts in Sharm El-Sheikh.