Egypt: Environment Ministry Updates On Gas Tanker Stranded in Gulf of Aqaba

15 April 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, has confirmed the ongoing monitoring of the stranded Liberian gas tanker that grounded at the Gulf of Aqaba entrance last Friday. This update comes through the relevant investigative authorities. Following its safe departure from the stranding site towards the reservation area in the Gulf of Aqaba under the supervision of the South Sinai Natural Reserves Department and reservation authorities, no gas or fuel leaks or pollution incidents have been reported.

Dr. Yasmine Fouad, tirelessly overseeing the technical, legal, and environmental procedures and inspections post-accident, continues to track developments since the gas tanker's departure from the stranding site. Specialized teams from the South Sinai Natural Reserves Department, under the ministry's nature protection sector supervision, are currently evaluating the potential damage to coral reefs caused by the ship's grounding.

The Minister of Environment commended the dedication and involvement of all stakeholders since the incident's detection, emphasizing their collective awareness of the region's significance, particularly Sharm El-Sheikh. The importance of the city's natural resources, including its unique coral reefs, as vital components of Egypt's ecotourism industry, underscores the need for safeguarding and sustainable development efforts in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.