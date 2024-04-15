Nigeria: Blackout - Collapse Grid Fully Restored - TCN

The collapse of the national grid on Monday morning was caused by a fire incident at the Afam power generating station, leading to a sudden generation loss of 25 MW and 305 MW, respectively.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has fully restored the collapsed national electricity grid.

The TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, Nigeria's electricity grid collapsed yet again, throwing several cities into darkness.

The grid collapsed as generation dropped to 64.70 megawatts, officials said.

The latest collapse occurred less than a month after the national grid system collapsed in March.

"The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announces the complete restoration of the national grid following a fire incident at the Afam power generating station, which caused a partial disturbance of the national grid.

"At 02:41 hrs today, 15th April 2024, a fire erupted at the Afam V 330kV busbar coupler, leading to units tripping at Afam III and Afam VI," Ms Mbah said.

She said this resulted in a sudden generation loss of 25 MW and 305 MW, respectively, destabilising the grid and causing a partial collapse.

During the incident, she said the Ibom Power plant was isolated from the grid and was supplying parts of the Port Harcourt region.

She explained that this further minimised the effect of the system disturbance.

"TCN confirms that the affected grid section has been fully restored and stabilised.

"TCN reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the resilience and reliability of the national grid and pledges to continue investing in measures to strengthen the grid infrastructure," she said.