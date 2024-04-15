Ghana: Kwabena Boateng Wins NPP Ejisu Constituency Primaries

The Second Vice Chairman for the Ejisu Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwabena Boateng, emerged victorious as the Party's Parliamentary Candidate ahead of the upcoming general election.

He polled 394 votes in the Saturday's primary, outperforming his closest competitor, Helena Mensah, who garnered 302 votes, with Yaa Akyemaa Aboagye trailing with 229 votes.

The highly elated Second Vice Chairman of the Constituency was full of praise for the delegates for giving him the nod to represent the party in the December parliamentary polls.

He urged all and sundry to "come on board for a common goal" to win the parliamentary and presidential election in the coming general election.

Former Ghana Football Association's President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who stormed the venue, moment he was discharged from a hospital, got 35 votes.

Dr Evans Duah polled 63 votes, Portia Acheampong Abronye got six votes, Klinsman Karikari Mensah and Aaron Prince Duah garnered two votes each, while Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey scored zero.

A total of 1,035 cast their votes with two rejected. The total total valid votes were 1,033.

The party conducted the parliamentary primary following the demise of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, who passed away on March 7, 2024, after a brief illness, which gave rise to the by-election.