Ghana: Accra City Doubles Open Registration Closes Today

Registration for the 2024 Accra City Doubles Open tennis championship will end at the close of work today.

The closure, according to Mr Peter Annan (Grandmaster), the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grandmaster Tennis Events, organisers of the tournament, would be followed by the draw of matches.

The championship is expected to be played on April 18-27 at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC).

In an interview with the Times Sports yesterday, Mr Annan urged other players who are yet to register to do so before the deadline.

As of press time yesterday, close to a hundred doubles teams have registered for the tournament to be played in different age groupings with 24 teams registering for the Mixed Doubles event.

They include Rahman Ablorh/ Emily Stoiber; George Heckson/ Linda Osaka Jones; Nana Poku/ Yaa Jesiwaa Quansah; Stephen Borteye/Faustina Tagoe, David Carreras/Akuorkor Quartey; Alfred Okang/Emefa Nukpe; Prince Ablorh/Kate Coleman; Thomas Ohene-Effah/Evelyn Enunwah; Caleb Asante/Adubea Sarkodie and Fumina Saito/partner.

The rest are Sima Deep/Alipt Ash; Nana Ameyaw TakyiFrimpong/Esther Abena Dede; Dr Naji Hage/partner; Richard Odum Mensah/Afia Oforiwaa Aboagye; George Mills/Rachael Tagoe; David Naawu/Naa Ayorkor Ofoli; Richmond Kotey/ShemimahCobblah; Prince Tettey/Judith Oforiwaa; Barry Lord/Frances Lola; Nana K Sam Awortwi/Linda Sedinam; Alex Mensah/AkweleyQuartey; Isaac Odoom/Sara Holst; Frederick Andoh/Gillian Hammah and George De Souza/Yvonne Tetteh.