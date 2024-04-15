Nigeria: I Divorced My Husband Because He Was Too 'Perfect' for Me. - Brazil Legend Kaka's Ex-Wife Reveals

14 April 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Brazil and AC Milan legend KaKa's ex-wife, Caroline Celico, has revealed she divorced him because he was "too perfect".

Kaka, 41, married childhood sweetheart Celico in 2005 before they divorced in 2015.

The ex-couple had two children together but Celico was not happy and has now revealed she felt something was missing.

"Kaka never betrayed me, he treated me well, he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy, something was missing," she was quoted on The Sun.

"The problem was, he was too perfect for me."

Celico, a Brazilian socialite, joined Kaka's church after they married and later became an Evangelical pastor but quit in 2010.

She then launched the charity Horizontal Love, which provides supplies for food, hygiene, construction and education to Brazilian NGOs.

The 36-year-old later married Eduardo Scarpa Julião in 2021 and the couple are now expecting their first child.

Kaka also found love again with partner Carolina Dias he began dating in 2017.

Kaka had a decorated career which saw him win nine major trophies, including the World Cup with Brazil in Korea/Japan 2002 and the FiFA Confederations Cup in 2005 and 2009.

He also won Serie A and the Champions League with AC Milan, as well as La Liga with Real Madrid.

Also, he was named FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or both in 2007.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.