Nigeria: I Divorced My Husband Because He Was Too 'Perfect' for Me. - Brazil Legend Kaka's Ex-Wife Reveals

Brazil and AC Milan legend KaKa's ex-wife, Caroline Celico, has revealed she divorced him because he was "too perfect".

Kaka, 41, married childhood sweetheart Celico in 2005 before they divorced in 2015.

The ex-couple had two children together but Celico was not happy and has now revealed she felt something was missing.

"Kaka never betrayed me, he treated me well, he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy, something was missing," she was quoted on The Sun.

"The problem was, he was too perfect for me."

Celico, a Brazilian socialite, joined Kaka's church after they married and later became an Evangelical pastor but quit in 2010.

She then launched the charity Horizontal Love, which provides supplies for food, hygiene, construction and education to Brazilian NGOs.

The 36-year-old later married Eduardo Scarpa Julião in 2021 and the couple are now expecting their first child.

Kaka also found love again with partner Carolina Dias he began dating in 2017.

Kaka had a decorated career which saw him win nine major trophies, including the World Cup with Brazil in Korea/Japan 2002 and the FiFA Confederations Cup in 2005 and 2009.

He also won Serie A and the Champions League with AC Milan, as well as La Liga with Real Madrid.

Also, he was named FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or both in 2007.