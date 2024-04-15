Nigeria: Youngchief, Others Thrill Audience At Comedy Show

Onosakponome Komeno Cyril, widely known as YoungChief lit up the City of Warri with his "Youngchief Freedom of Xpression" comedy show.

He made this known to the press recently stating that the event, tagged 'The Biggest Show In The World,' lived up to its name as guests from across the country gathered to experience pure entertainment.

Among the star-studded lineup of entertainers were Real Warri Pikin, Mc Edo Pikin, Mc Casino, Forever, Phronesis, Mr. Paul, Kelvinsapp. These seasoned comedians brought their unique humor and wit to the stage, captivating the audience with laughter and joy throughout the event.

In addition to the comedy acts, surprise appearances by Victor AD, Faze Alone, and Progress (winner of Nigeria Idol season 7) added to the excitement of the evening. The event also featured performances by MOP, Adviser, Ebisco, Meshack, Dixtruction Boiz, and Youngzee Onos, leaving the audience thoroughly entertained and satisfied.

YoungChief highlighted the significance of the show, saying,"The event was not just about entertainment but also about celebrating the freedom to express oneself. Comedy has a unique way of bringing people together and allowing them to share laughter, regardless of their background or beliefs. This show exemplified the spirit of unity and inclusivity.

"Youngchief Freedom of Xpression" comedy show received rave reviews from attendees, with many praising the quality of the performances and the overall organization of the event.

He further explained that the success of the comedy show was made possible through the generous support of sponsors who contributed to its organization and execution.

YoungChief expressed gratitude to the official sponsors; KGENASWATER (The Premium Refreshing Water) and TANTITA SECURITY SERVICES NIG. LTD. and supporters noting that their contribution was instrumental in making the event a resounding success.

Guests expressed their anticipation for future editions of the show, demonstrating the lasting impact of YoungChief's entertainment brand in the comedy industry.

Among the supporters were, Delta State Government, Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation, Ligne Group, DP Foundation, Savvy, Gold Ice Hotel, Seman Global, Just Liquor and others. These sponsors played a significant role in powering the event and ensuring its success.