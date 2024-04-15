Nigeria: Hammer House Records Boss, Eben Unveils First Artist Signee, Memerize

The Chief Executive Officer of Hammer House Records, Emmanuel Benjamin popularly known as Eben, has introduced a new artist, Umukoro Blessing, also known as Memerise, to his record label.

This was disclosed by Eben during a press conference held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Eben revealed that Hammer House Records collaborated with SG Production Gospel to sign Memerise.

Eben, a gospel minister who gained popularity after his first major public appearance at a youth conference organized by Pastor Chris where "Imarama" was first heard, established his record label, Hammer House Records, in 2010.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos about his latest artist, Eben stated that Memerise is the first artist he has ever signed to his record label, marking the beginning of more signings to come. He said, "I believe there's no need for competition. Everyone brings something unique. Memerise will create her music inspired by God. There's no need for competition because our differences make us all valuable. She will carve her own niche and stand out."

Continuing, he added "She's my first artist, and this is just the beginning."

Addressing the recent trend involving Mercy Chinwe and Nathaniel Bassey, he remarked that society has worsened with the belief that freedom of speech permits venting any words without consideration. He emphasized the importance of sensitivity in communication, especially on social media.

The recently unveiled artist and a mother of five children, Umukoro Blessing, shared that her first album, "Oghene Oruru," was released in 2007, and she has been singing in church since then. According to her she expressed her message through music, highlighting God's faithfulness and the power of His word hoping to allow the Grace of God to bring her best. Speaking on the gospel music industry

Blessing added that the gospel music industry is amazing, requiring and it requires one's focus.

Speaking in her past album, Blessing added. "My first album, 'Oghene Oruru,' translated to 'Thank You, Lord' in Urhobo, was inspired by God's blessings in my life and I am blessed with five children, two of whom are undergraduates. The name Memerise came as a vision, symbolizing God's promise that I'll rise among many.