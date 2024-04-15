Nigerian Transgenders/Crossdressers - Unusual Men Living Their Dreams?

Nigeria may have outlawed homosexuality with stringent punitive measures. And truly appears to have it under lock and key but it is a country where transgenders and crossdressers thrive with gusto.

Only a couple of weeks ago, the police declared they have no power to arrest these unusual set of people as nothing in our law or constitution provides that they are out of order and could be arrested. Bobrisky's case is a totally different matter as it is a total departure from his sexuality or dress sense.

With our perceived high moral standard, this class of people are not only increasing in number but they are calling shots in the public domain as influencers.

These individuals may truly be living on the fringes of the society as many still frown at their orientation but it has not deterred them from living extraordinary lives, and sharing the limelight with celebrities with genuine talents who have genuine claim to fame. Whatever the case may be, they appear to have made a success of their lives, at least, as depicted by their lifestyles.

Looking at four of the most popular transgenders in Nigeria, and given our criteria of measuring success, it is impossible not to agree they are living the dreams of many Nigerians, in terms of popularity and prosperity.

Take a look at Bobrisky, Jay Boogie, Deevah and James Brown, they all have abandoned their manhood and transitioned to the next gender, with rather astounding results. Their parents may be heartbroken and even conclude they have behaved badly, if not sinfully, but it is hard to argue God has not blessed them.