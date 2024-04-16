Liberia: Former VP Welcomes War Crimes Court Establishment

Former Vice President Chief Dr. Jewel H. Taylor has welcomed and respects the decision of the people's elected Representatives on the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes court for Liberia.

According to the former Vice President, this is a significant step towards justice and accountability for the atrocities committed during the civil war. She added, "It is a testament to the progress that Liberia has made in its journey towards reconciliation and healing."

"The establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court will provide a platform for victims to seek justice and ensure that those responsible for war crimes and economic exploitation are held accountable. It is a necessary step to break the cycle of impunity and ensure that the horrors of the past are never repeated," former Vice President Howard-Taylor noted.

Former VP Taylor says she recognizes the challenges that lie ahead in the implementation of the court saying, "It will require a comprehensive and transparent process to ensure fair trials and the protection of witnesses.

She remains confident that with the support of the international community and the commitment of the Liberian government, justice will be served.

Former Vice President Howard-Taylor added, "This decision also sends a powerful message to the international community that Liberia is committed to upholding human rights and the rule of law. It shows that no one is above the law, regardless of their position or influence."

In conclusion, Former VP Taylor says she stands in solidarity with the people of Liberia and supports the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes court. She believes that this is a crucial step towards healing the wounds of the past and building a brighter future for Liberia.