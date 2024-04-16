Nigeria: Tinubu Declares 7 April National Police Day

President Tinubu said the police would be transformed into "a modern, professional, and accountable institution that mirrors the aspirations and values" of Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has identified complete overhaul of institutional mentality and memory of police officers as fundamental in his administration's ongoing bid to transform the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) into a modern, professional and accountable institution.

This, he said, explains why since coming on board last year, his administration has initiated wide-ranging reforms to revitalise the force.

The president who spoke on Monday night during the maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations ceremony at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, stressed the need to engage men and women of the force in training and capacity-building to equip them with the expertise required to carry out the arduous task of modern policing.

President Tinubu, who was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima, explained why the federal government approved the first week of April as police week and the last day of the week as National Police Day.

"Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, in our tradition of honouring the police force in the life of this great nation, we have approved the adoption of the first week of April as Police Week. Furthermore, the last day of the week, the 7th of April, is hereby declared National Police Day in Nigeria.

"Tonight, I must remind you that we don't see you as just the shields of the nation. We don't see you as robots. This is why we are here. We are here to humanise you," he declared.

Delivering the president's speech titled, "Courage Under Fire: A Bouquet for Our Police Force," VP Shettima said at a time in Nigeria's history when the nation's security architecture is being stretched beyond elastic limits, the citizens have been able to endure in the face of security threats as well as attacks on their lives and livelihoods due to the commitment of the police.

"Your exemplary valour doesn't only represent the pinnacle of patriotism that binds us but also instils confidence that brighter days lie just beyond the horizon," President Tinubu added.

He noted that his administration had been unequivocal about its resolve to transform the Nigeria Police Force into "a modern, professional, and accountable institution that mirrors the aspirations and values" of the nation.

The president continued: "Our idea of a modern police force goes beyond superficial changes like repainting office buildings and residences or simply procuring firearms. True reform of our security doctrine and its architecture necessitates recognising the importance of administering justice and adhering to our ethical values to foster stability and order in the nation.

"The transformation we seek must transcend mere policy and infrastructure; it requires a fundamental overhaul of our institutional mentality and memory."

President Tinubu listed part of the comprehensive reforms by his administration to rejuvenate the police force to include investment in training and capacity-building.

He said this will ensure that police officers are equipped with the knowledge, skills, values, and expertise required to tackle the complex challenges of modern policing, assuring that the government will upgrade equipment and technology to enhance operational effectiveness and efficiency of the force.

"This includes acquiring fit-for-purpose equipment, weapons, ammunition, and armoured carriers to provide cover and protection for officers in combat situations. These endeavours will be supported by suitable measures to enhance the status of our officers and personnel both during their service and after retirement," he further stated.

In his goodwill message, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, for recognising the hardwork, resilience and patriotism of the officers and men of the police force.

Expressing his delight and that of the National Assembly for celebrating the well-deserved officers of the force, the senate president said the decision to celebrate the nation's unsung heroes will pave way for a new police force in the country.

"The leadership of the police understands the role of police force in a democratic dispensation. I commend the Inspector General of Police and I commend the police officers for the work of sacrifice and for maintaining peace and order in our communities.

"As we commend the good officers, let us weed out the bad ones among the police force," Mr Akpabio stated, adding that to whom much is given, much is expected.

Earlier in his welcome address, Mr Egbetokun applauded President Tinubu for his support to the force, as well as his administration efforts in ensuring the nation's security forces are up to thier game.

To the recipients of the awards and commendations, the IGP assured them that their "dedication, courage and selflessness are truly inspiring," adding that their contributions to the force will be remembered for many years to come.

On his part, Chairman of the Police Service Commission and former IGP, Solomon Arase, advocated improved welfare package for men and women of the Nigeria Police Force, noting that enhanced wellbeing of the personnel would improve their overall performance in securing lives and property.

He commended the Tinubu administration for the support so far given to the police force, even as he pledged the cooperation of the Police Service Commission for the transformation of the force.

Those who also delivered goodwill messages were Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf; Minister of Police Affairs Ibrahim Gaidam; Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa; and former IGP Sunday Ehindero.

Other dignitaries present at the event include Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau; Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abdulhamid Madori, and Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Makki Yalleman.

Others are Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja; former IGP Mike Okiro; former IGP Baba Alkali, and the Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, among others.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

15th April, 2024