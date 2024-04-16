Nigeria: Meet Nigerian Tech Genius, Cyprian Emeka Uzoh, Behind Memory Chips in Dancing Robots

Many Nigerians have become global renowned inventors and one of them is Cyprian Emeka Uzoh, with more than 350 patents including developing microprocessors and memory chips in dancing robots.

The United States-based Nigerian tech genius Uzoh is said to have revolutionised the technology world with his jaw-dropping inventions, with his notable inventions in the iPhones.

According to Prime Business Africa, Uzoh has more than 350 patents to his credit gazette in the US' records of "Prolific Inventors" between 1978 and 2021.

As a genius in computing, he contributed to the development of the Copper Interconnect used by the microprocessors and the memory chips of the dancing robot.

He is the father-in-law of a US-based Ugandan Apple app inventor, Dr Jeofery Kibuule, and has co-written more than 40 publications.

Uzoh has the traditional title of Ichie by His Royal Majesty Gerald Obunadike Mbamalu of Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The title 'Ichie Ife-ghelu na Ojoto', literally means Ichie Uzoh has brought light to Ojoto through his prodigious achievements in the world of Science.

He attended Ebenezer Primary School at Salvation Army Road in Ibadan, Oyo State but completed his primary education at St. Peter Clavers in Nnewi, Anambra State.

For his secondary education, he went to Christ the King College, Onitsha. Then, he was offered a scholarship by the Federal Ministry of Education in 1974 to study Metallurgy outside the country.

He studied engineering at the University of Wisconsin, USA, where he said he helped his professors - Richard Heine and Carl Loper - in the laboratory, grading tests and examinations.

At Rensselaer, my graduate research was essentially on advanced composite materials. However, my professional career started as an engineer/advisory scientist at IBM T. J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, New York.

Uzoh also attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, for his graduate education as a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Fellow.