Liberia: Functioning Supply Chain Key to Healthcare Delivery

Monrovia, Liberia — -Liberia's deputy minister for budget, underscores need for a functional supply chain for effective healthcare delivery here.

Madam Tanneh G. Brunson, Deputy Minister for Budget at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, has told stakeholders in Liberia that a well-functioning supply chain is the backbone of the healthcare delivery system.

Minister Brunson spoke at the launch of a "Campaign to Improve Supply Chain for Donated Medicines" organized by USAID Liberia Civil Society Activity (CSA) Project in collaboration with the Civil Society Health Coalition in Monrovia.

Deputizing for Finance Minister Boimah Kamara, she thanked USAID Liberia for their unwavering dedication and commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery system in Liberia.

She said, "Your collaborative efforts underscore the power of partnership in driving positive change and improving the lives of our citizens."

"Ladies and gentlemen, we are aware of the challenges we face in providing quality healthcare services to our citizens, particularly in the context of limited resources and infrastructure."

Minister Brunson disclosed that the availability and accessibility of medicines play a crucial role in determining success in healthcare interventions, stressing that addressing gaps in the supply chain is imperative for overcoming these challenges.

According to her, this initiative is significant because the donation of medicines for treatment represents one of the largest public health initiatives globally.

She reported that between 2011 and 2023, over 27.7 billion tablets and vials of medicines have been delivered to countries to implement treatment interventions, such as mass drug administration and case management, through different donation mechanisms.

She noted that Supply Chain Technical Support Mechanisms are designed to fortify supply chains, and aligning this initiative with best practices will not only enhance the delivery of critical preventive medicines but also significantly reduce wastage and ensure timely availability for mass drug administration.

She described the launch as a significant milestone in their collective efforts to strengthen Liberia's Healthcare System and ensure equitable access to essential medicines for all.

At the same time, she emphasizes that this strategic partnership between government institutions, civil society organizations, and international donors exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and shared responsibility in tackling complex healthcare issues.

She added that by working together, we can leverage our respective strengths and resources to address systemic barriers and drive sustainable change in our healthcare system.

Today, as we launch the "Campaign to Improve Supply Chain for Donated Medicines," I call upon all stakeholders to rally behind this important initiative to maximize the efficiencies of medicine donation programs."

She called for a collaboration to streamline supply chain processes, strengthen accountability mechanisms, and ensure efficient distribution of medicines to those who need them most.