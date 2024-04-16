Liberia: Ameu Pres. Lauds U.S. Government for Supports

Americans' support for the African Methodist Episcopal University has been recognized, as the University recently applauded America for continuous support.

-The President of the African Methodist Episcopal University, Alvin E. Attah, has lauded the United States Government, through the U.S. Embassy here, for its continuous support of the University and the education system in Liberia.

President Attah recounted the construction of Hatcher Hall, which was funded with a grant of 1.6 Million United States Dollars provided through the instrumentality of an American, James Clyburn; the installation of Wi-Fi in the building housing the College of Education; and AMEU's partnerships with several US-based tertiary learning institutions as contributions made by the U.S. Government and People to Liberia.

At the same time, he named the US support for the Institute of the Blind through the Rotary Club of Monrovia and the USAID TESTS Project as testaments to the U.S. Government's commitment to Liberia's education system.

According to him, the USAID TESTS Project has led to a hundred percent increase in enrollment in the College of Education, something he indicated is a boost to improving the quality of learning in Liberian schools.

Also speaking, Catherine Rodriguez, the Charge D'Affaires of the US Embassy in Monrovia, said the dedication of the shelf is a great opportunity for students to acquire knowledge they would not otherwise acquire in classrooms.

She said the installation of the Internet will ensure students have unhindered access to information on different cultures and societies from the World Wide Web.

They spoke on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the formal dedication of the American Shelf. The American shelf is a space created at select institutions worldwide and contains a collection of books and Literature that offer access to resources about the US and its culture. Editing by Jonathan Browne

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]