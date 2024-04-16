Nigeria Govt. Begins Allocation of 8,925 Houses Under National Housing Programme

16 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The authorities say the first batch of the allocation process was concluded after a review of the conditions and procedures for sales of houses under the national housing scheme.

The Nigerian government has announced the allocation of 8,925 houses to deserving applicants nationwide under the National Housing Programme (NHP).

This is contained in a statement issued by Marcus Ogunbiyi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in Abuja.

Mr Ogunbiyi said the first batch of the allocation process was concluded after a review of the conditions and procedures for sales of houses under the NHP.

"Out of a total of 8,925 applications that were received,1,294 were for outright payment, 2,408 for mortgage, 2,184 for rent to own and 3,039 were for instalment payment modes.

"The offer of New Provisional Allocation Letters for the first batch of successful applicants under the Outright Payment mode are now ready.

"The successful subscribers would be contacted by the Federal Controllers of Housing and Urban Development in the states as well as the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) from Thursday for collection," the statement read.

Mr Ogunbiyi said that applicants under the Mortgage, rent to own and Instalment payment modes who should be subscribers to the National Housing Fund (NHF) were presently undergoing profiling.

The permanent secretary noted that there were no completed houses in Abia, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers states and the FCT.

He said that allocation of houses in the listed states would be done after the completion of the housing units later in the year.

NAN reports that the NHF is a federal government scheme, which entitles all Nigerians above the age of 21years in paid employment to a low interest, government funded loan.

Members of the scheme contribute 2.5 per cent of their monthly salary to the fund through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The maximum amount obtainable under the NHF used to be N5 million but has since been increased to N15 million.

The borrowed capital is repayable over a maximum of 30 years at the rate of six per cent interest.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.