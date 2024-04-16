Ghana: Govt Has Done Little to Improve Our Condition of Service - Teachers Union

16 April 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The three teacher unions in the country say they are disappointed about the lacklustre attitude of the government towards the negotiation with teachers for better conditions of service.

A statement issued by the three teacher unions namely Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana and signed by respective presidents copied to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday, said the government had done little to improve the conditions of service of teachers after they called off their strike.

"All this while, our negotiations have not achieved any meaningful outcome. More disappointing is the fact that the government team does not seem to have the requisite to respond adequately to our demands," the statement said.

It added" in the light of the above situation, we will like to caution the general public and the government that in the event of any brouhaha at the pre-tertiary level, the teacher union leaders must not be blamed."

The three teacher unions recently embarked on a nationwide strike to demand for better conditions of service.

The teacher unions subsequently called off their strike following negotiations with the government.

