Ghana: We've Not Agreed On Transport Fare Increase - Transport Ministry

16 April 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The Ministry of Transport says negotiations with the various transport operators in the country for a possible increase in public transport fares have not been concluded and no driver has the right to increase transport fare.

It has, therefore, entreated the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be on the lookout for any driver who flouted a directive jointly issued by the Ministry of Transport, Ghana Private Road Transport Union and Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council for drivers not to increase fares.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Transport on Sunday and copied to the Ghanaian Times, said the ministry and the GPRTU and the GRTCC in an earlier statement directed drivers not to arbitrary increase public transport fares.

Commercial drivers in the country have threatened to increase public transport fares due to rising cost of fuel and spare parts.

In some parts of the country, some drivers have already started taking new fares when no new public transport fares have been announced.

For instance, lorry fare from Circle to Tema which used to cost GH¢15.00 is now GH¢18.00.

