Gambia: President Diomaye Faye Due in Banjul

16 April 2024
The Point (Banjul)

An official source has confirmed to The Point that the Senegalese new president, Basirou Diomaye Faye will make his first official visit to The Gambia on Saturday, 20 April 2024 for a day working visit.

He visit is designed to strengthen the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Among key things he is expected to discuss with his counterpart, President Adama Barrow include: security, defence, trade, and several other matters, official sources added.

"It will be his first official visit to overseas," an official source says.

