Gambia: NPP Holds Reconciliation Meeting in Sami, Crr

Party militants and ward committees of the National People's Party (NPP) in Sami constituency in Central River Region recently convened a mass reconciliation meeting at a ceremony held at Karantaba Toro in Sami district.

The meeting was summoned to address some ongoing misundertandings among the party ward committees and party militants, which stem from the selection of right candidates, which many thought contributed to the dismal performamce of the party in both the last parliamentary and local government elections in the area.

Welcoming the dignataries, Mamadou Badjan, constituency chairman for Sami, expressed delight to be associated with the event, which he believed, would help the party greatly in bringing about much development to the people of Sami.

Kumba Camara, lady councilor, while thanking the party militants for coming up with such a brilliant move, urged people especially women to work towards bringing development to Sami.

She alluded that women in the area are lagging behind in terms of development, saying they they need horticultural gardens in the area so that women can also work to earn something to help them to be self-reliant.

She reminded that inorder to achieve the much-needed development, there is need for concerted efforts by all.

For his part, Mam Demba Jallow, Chief of Sami, underscored the importance of the event, which he said, seeks to foster unity among the people of his district.

He thanked the people of Karantaba Toro for hosting such a gathering, further urging the people of Sami to come together and work towards bringing development to the people of Sami.

Mamadou Mbacke, NPP ward chairman for Pachonki Ward, equally urged the constituency and ward committees to be in constant communication to help ease their work, saying 'if there is a communication barrier, it will be difficult for both committees to function well.'

He urged committees to go back to the drawing board and prepare better ahead of the next elections to avoid the same dismal performamce experienced by the party in the last parliamentary and local government elections.