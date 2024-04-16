Nigeria: Budget 2024 - Again, OBI Exposes Additional Insensitive, Undeserving Allocations

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has again exposed what he described as some undeserving allocations in the 2024 federal budget describing the budget items as disturbing.

Obi who had in his previous interventions called for a total review of the budget on the grounds that there were several misplacements of priorities tailored to further impoverish Nigerians.

The LP standard bearer wondered how the National Assembly Hospital was getting N15b for one year, five times more than that of the National Hospital and six other premier Teaching Hospitals in the country.

Obi made his observations public in a series of tweets on his X handle on Tuesday.

He said, "I will remain persistent in my expressions of deep concern about the 2024 budget because of its critical importance to the lives of the citizens especially the poor in our midst. I will continue to do so until the end of the year as a matter of patriotic engagement.

"This is because the many negatives of the budget have far-reaching implications for the development of our dear nation and the well-being of our citizens.

"It is evident that there are items in the budget that do not align with our current circumstances, and it is imperative to call for a review and appropriate virement.

"Allocating our scarce resources to high-priority areas of need is essential for the well-being of the nation.

"For instance, allocating N15 billion solely for the National Assembly hospital is unacceptable, especially when it exceeds five times the budgetary allocation to the National Hospital or the combined capital vote of our six major teaching hospitals across the nation, namely; University College Hospital, Ibadan; University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu; Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria; Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife; Jos University Teaching Hospital and University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital. This disparity reflects a low level of care for the rest of society.

"Similarly, justifying a budgetary allocation of N15.3 billion for the National Assembly library project and procurement of books, including the e-Library, in a country without a National Library is very disappointing.

"The National Library has been under construction for the past 20 years, and its budgetary allocation for 2024 is less than 1B Naira, which makes the National Assembly Library budget 15 times more.

"Again the National Assembly Library budget is more than the combined budget of the top national universities' libraries that desperately need the Libraries for research, teaching and learning purposes.

"Furthermore, allocating N10 billion for the Senate's and House of Representatives car parks and the National Assembly Recreation Centre, while allocating less to the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, is concerning. In an era where science, technology and innovation are crucial for the nation's future, such allocations demonstrate a lack of foresight and basic awareness of global trends and urgent national priorities.

"This level of insensitivity to the present situation and challenges faced by the people should not be tolerated by any development-minded nation.

"Every scarce resource must be directed towards productive sectors of the economy. It is time for our nation to reassess its priorities, revisit the budget, eliminate frivolous expenditures and channel our resources properly for the benefit of the people.

"No great nation is built on a foundation of waste and frivolity."