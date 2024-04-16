Nigeria: Gunmen Storm LG Secretariat in Ekiti, Days After Oyo Assembly Invasion

Days after armed Yoruba Nation agitators invaded the Oyo State Government secretariat, gunmen on Tuesday, stormed the Ilejemeje local government area secretariat in Ẹda-Oniyọ, Ekiti State, causing panic and chaos among workers.

The attackers disrupted normal activities and forced employees to flee the premises for safety.

The hoodlums who were said to have come from the Obbo-Ayegunle community in the neighbouring Kwara State, violently stormed the secretariat, firing several gunshots, making workers run in different directions, running for dear lives, and in the ensuing pandemonium, one of them was injured.

The hoodlums were said to have vandalized the Secretariat building and other property of the council.

Though the cause of the attack is still sketchy as at the time of filling this report, it was reliably gathered that the two communities have been embroiled in crisis for some time over land disputes.

During the attack, which lasted for several hours, one person was said to have sustained serious injury and was said to have been rushed to the State Specialist Hospital in Iye-Ekiti for urgent medical attention.

Sources disclosed that the hoodlums who were heavily armed with dangerous weapons like gun, charms and cutlasses invaded the Secretariat at about 10:am.

Speaking on the attack, the Eleda of Eda Oniyo community, Oba Awodipo Awolola explained that the hoodlums had in few days attacked some residents of the community, with charm in their farmlands, the development which the monarch said had resulted in panic and tension in the community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The traditional ruler who lamented the absence of police post in the area, said there is a need for security outfits to mobilise more officer to the community to prevent further breaking of law and orders.

Similarly, the Chairman of Ilejemaje Local Government, Mr Alaba Dada, said the suspected hoodlums were from the Obbo-Ayegunle community in Kwara State.

He attributed the attacks to the lingering land disputes between the two communities, he explained that though security agents had been mobilised to the town to prevent reparaiser attack.

He said there is need for the Ekiti and kwara State governments to meet to settle the land dispute in the interest of peace and harmonious relationship.