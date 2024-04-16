Nigeria: Banditry - Nasarawa Bans Ethnic Vigilante Groups

Following the emergency security meeting convened by Governor Abdullahi Sule, the government of Nasarawa has proscribed all ethnic vigilante groups operating across the 13 local government areas of the state.

Similarly, the state government has equally given two-week ultimatum to all ethnic vigilante groups affected by the order to hand over their uniforms and weapons to the state Commissioner of Police, Shehu Nadada.

The governor cited the powers vested on him via Section 97A of the Penal Code as well as other relevant laws.

Through an Executive Order No. 1 of 2024, signed by the Governor and issued on Tuesday, the Nasarawa State Government also banned any other association, movement, organization or society affiliated with the group operating under the guise of ethnic vigilante.

His words, "Similar Organizations includes any association, movement or group of persons or society in whatever name called or form, with the aim and objectives of providing security amongst particular ethnic groups within Nasarawa State through the use of force or arms etc," part of the Executive Order No. 1 of 2024 reads.

"Accordingly, the Kungiyar Zaman Lafiya nomad Vigilante, Bassa Vigilante, Eggon Vigilante and other similar organizations are henceforth proscribed and declared unlawful societies that are inimical to good governance in the state."

Daily Trust reports that Bello Bodejo, the detained President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, had denied linking Nasarawa Governor to his saga with security agencies.

Our correspondent also reports that the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani, a Socio-Cultural Association, had recently launched A 1,144-man Vigilante Group to fight against the menace of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling across the state.