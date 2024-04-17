Nigeria: Lagos to Extend Blue Rail Line to Ogun - Official

Lagos and Ogun state governments are holding talks over the proposed extension of the Blue Rail Line, according to an official.

The Lagos State Government is currently in discussions with the Ogun State Government to extend the Blue Rail Line further down to Agbara.

Agbara is in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Olasukanmi Okusaga, the Director of Rail Transport, Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (LAMATA), stated this on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Okusaga was on an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of the Blue Line Phase 2 project being handled by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

He expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved so far and revealed ongoing discussions with the Ogun State Government to extend the Blue Line further down to Agbara.

"The project, which was awarded in 2023, is expected to be completed in three years.

"It will include six stations in Festac, Alakija, Trade Fair, Volkswagen, LASU and Okokomaiko along with three bridges in Maza Maza, Satellite town and LASU. This phase covers 14 Kilometres.

"There are also plans to construct a depot in Okokomaiko," Mr Okusaga said. (NAN)